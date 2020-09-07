New kindergarten in Armenian border village Chinari to be built in safer place – Panorama

During a working visit to the border village of Chinari in Armenia’s Tavush Province, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan got acquainted with the reconstruction work of the houses damaged in Azerbaijani shelling in July. The premier visited the construction site of a house being built from scratch, where he also familiarized himself with the construction process of a new bomb shelter for local residents.

Tavush Governor Hayk Chobayan and Acting Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan said that the kindergarten of Chinari is under the constant target of the Azerbaijani gunfire, adding it is planned to build a new kindergarten in a completely new, safer place.

Separately, MP Hrach Hakobyan said that with the support of Ameria Bank, a drip irrigation system with pumping stations is being built in 25 hectares of the village to establish fig orchards.

Nikol Pashinyan suggested setting up agricultural cooperatives in those areas. Chinari Mayor Samvel Saghoyan initially disagreed with the prime minister, noting that virtually the entire villagers have plots of land there, but later promised to consider that option.

Hrach Hakobyan assured that in a few years each family can solve its financial issues with that land plot.

Hayk Chobanyan added that a 40-hectare area near Choratan is…