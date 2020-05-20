New Jersey woman is accused of beating her wife do death with a wine chiller and going on the run

Jackson Delong
Police in New Jersey are looking for a woman that they state killed her wife by beating her to death with a wine chiller inside their residence over the weekend break.

The Ocean County district attorney on Tuesday introduced murder and tools fees versus 48- year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus in the death of her wife, 32- year-old Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus

Mayra is not presently captive and is a fugitive. A manhunt is in progress to discoverher

According to a declaration from the district attorney’s workplace, on Sunday authorities in Brick Township were contacted us to a house on Creek Road for a record of a less competentwoman

Officers showed up to discover Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus dead in an upstairs room. The following day, a clinical supervisor ruled her death a murder.

Rebecca’s wife left the scene after the assault, according to the authorities.

A succeeding examination disclosed that Mayra purportedly made use of a round container made use of for the function of cooling wine to bludgeon her partner of virtually 2 years to death.

‘The injuries endured by Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus corresponded with the application of this product,’ the declaration checked out. ‘Further examination inevitably identified that Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus did, as a matter of fact, reason the sufferer’s death.’

A warrant has actually been released for Mayra’s apprehension listing fees of murder, illegal belongings of a tool and belongings of a tool for an illegal function. As of Wednesday mid-day, the suspect has actually continued to be at huge.

“Our emphasis currently is to discover Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus and bring her right into wardship,’ Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer specified.

The fatal residential assault came a week after Mayra uploaded a fawning condition upgrade on her Facebook web page created in a mix of English and Spanish, expressing her love for Rebecca and wanting her a pleased Mother’sDay

‘Mi amor gracias for all the vast methods you make this little insane family members … and my whole life much better with every minute. (“You know what’s up” I absolutely honored that you are mywife Te amo PRECIOSA. Hoy mañan y siempre. Happy Mother’s Day Mi Amor!!

Authorities have actually not claimed what triggered the assault or what led them to think Mayra was in charge of it.

