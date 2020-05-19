New Jersey widowed mom turns to food bank after furloughed from restaurant job: ‘They are there for this time of need’

In an interview on “The Daily Briefing” Tuesday, Alissa Hogan mentioned she had reached out a number of occasions to the state’s unemployment workplace after her restaurant job was furloughed, however her requests have been left unanswered.

“I had made multiple calls to the unemployment office. Right now, it’s like you’re at the mercy of a computer system, and there is just no way of getting through to anyone. There’s no one to talk to you,” she mentioned. “No, I can write multiple emails, and you are just not getting the responses that you need.”

After exhausting all different choices, Hogan turned to a neighborhood food bank for assist.

“I really think that food banks are an amazing resource that unfortunately, people are embarrassed to use,” Hogan instructed host Dana Perino.

“I actually was very unknowledgeable, and I thought that food banks were for people who were homeless. I didn’t realize that any family could go there,” she defined.

Hogan mentioned she selected to converse out to encourage others struggling to feed their households that food banks are “there for this time of need.”

“There really is a stigma…behind the whole thing of food banks. But for me going, it was very discreet,” she mentioned. “The people don’t ask any questions. You drive up in your car, grab a box, and drive away.”