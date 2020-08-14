New Jersey to adopt mail-in voting for November, source says

The anticipated statement will make New Jersey– which performed its primaries nearly completely by mail– the most recent state to broaden mail-in voting for the governmental election in action to the novel coronavirus

.

Due to the pandemic, voting by mail is ending up being a significantly popular alternative because numerous citizens might choose not to wait in long lines at ballot stations. If Murphy reveals that all signed up citizens will immediately be sent by mail tallies, New Jersey will end up being the ninth state– plus Washington, DC– to have that system of voting for the November election.

News of the organized statement, which was initially reported by the New Jersey Globe, comes the exact same day that President Donald Trump stated he opposes much-needed financing for the Postal Service since he does not desire to see it utilized for mail-in voting this November.

During an interview on Fox Business, Trump stated that if the Postal Service does not get the extra $25 billion financing demand that Democrats have actually consisted of in the continuous stimulus settlements, then he believes it won’t be able to handle the influx of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.