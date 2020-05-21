New Jersey salon owner joins lawsuit against Gov. Murphy over ‘arbitrary’ shutdown: We’re being ‘completely ignored’

“I feel like it’s arbitrary,” stated Kelly Anello, the owner of Razberri Hair & Nail Design in Toms River, N.J.

She defined that “when this all started, I was more than happy to close the doors of my business” to “do what’s best for the health” of the group and her household.

“And now I’m starting to see him [Gov. Murphy] pick and choose [which] businesses [can] open,” Anello, a mom of 4 youngsters, stated.

“You can go to Lowe’s, you can get your dog groomed, now, more recently, you can go to the boardwalk to a public bathroom, you can go to a garden center, but you can’t get your hair cut,” she famous.

On Monday, Murphy unveiled what he known as a three-stage blueprint to reopen the financial system from the COVID-19 shutdown, however gave no timeline on when phases would advance. He did, nonetheless, say shifting from extra restrictive practices in stage one to stage two could be a “matter of weeks.”

He has begun stress-free restrictions throughout the state, with nonessential development capable of resume and nonessential retail companies to reopen for curbside pickup starting this week. He additionally introduced final week that seashores throughout the state will reopen in time for the Memorial Day vacation weekend.

Anello questions why salons should not but allowed to renew enterprise, particularly since “salons are under a license” and “are extremely clean.”

“We get surprise visits by the Division of Consumer Affairs,” she famous.

“It’s safer than a boardwalk bathroom, I can tell you that,” stated Anello, who employs 36 folks.

Anello stated that two of her youngsters are in school, which makes the state of affairs much more difficult particularly since her salon has been closed for 2 months with “no income coming in.”

“You save for a rainy day, you save for a rainy month, you don’t save for a rainy two months and now, who knows, going on three,” she stated.

“I feel like the salon industry has been ignored, completely ignored,” Anello added.

She went on to say that by protecting salons closed as “the numbers are flattening,” the “governor has created kitchen beauticians and garage barbers.”

“People are desperate for services, they’re getting them done anyway. It’s safer in the salon, period,” Anello stated.

Gov. Murphy didn’t instantly reply to Fox News’ request for remark.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.