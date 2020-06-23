New Jersey pool tragedy: 3 dead, including 8-year-old girl, found dead in pool

In addition to the little one, the other victims were defined as the girl’s 32-year-old mother and her 62-year-old uncle.

“A neighbor heard screaming and called 911,” said police Lt. Frank Sutter during a press conference outside your family home. When emergency responders arrived, they found the three victims submerged in about 4ft of water in an above ground oval shape pool.

“All the deceased were taken out of the pool, CPR was done. They were all pronounced in the backyard.”

Lt. Sutter told the Post a relative was inside the home at the time and is being interviewed, but it just isn’t clear what role someone else played in the drowning.

The family moved to the home one month ago, a source told the Post.

The home was surrounded by police, ambulances, and neighbors late into the evening.

Township police were dealing with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, based on the chief.

