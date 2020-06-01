New Jersey police officers help lead peaceful march for George Floyd in nation’s latest act of solidarity

MICHIGAN SHERIFF JOINS PROTESTERS IN EFFORT TO MEND COMMUNITY AMID HIGH TENSION: ‘LET’S WALK’

Camden County Police Chief Joe Wysocki, donning his uniform and a face masks, helped maintain the banner on the head of the march in Camden alongside the march’s organizer, Yolanda Deaver.

“It just turned into something bigger than what I expected,” Deaver advised NJ.com. “I couldn’t believe it. We walked in peace. I was so moved.”

A photo the department shared online reveals Wysocki carrying the banner whereas throwing up a peace signal. He raises a fist in one other photograph, whereas Lt. Zack James is seen marching in uniform with different protesters.

”Yesterday was one other instance of our ongoing engagement, and a really actual dialogue, that we’re having with residents all through Camden that has made our company half of the material of this metropolis,” Wysocki mentioned Sunday in an emailed assertion to The Associated Press.

Police officers there have change into hyper-focused on group policing because the metropolis’s police drive disbanded in 2013 and reformed as a county company. Some uniformed officers attended a neighborhood block social gathering Saturday evening and were pictured grilling hamburgers and hot dogs.

“We know that collectively we’re stronger, we all know that collectively, in the town of Camden, we will create an area the place policing is targeted on deescalation and dialogue,” Wysocki mentioned.

Gov. Phil Murphy shared a photo of Wysocki, Deaver, and others marching collectively, writing: “We can – we MUST – march toward justice together.”

Demonstrations have popped up in cities all around the nation, sparked by anger over Floyd’s dying in Minneapolis on May 25, which was captured on cellphone video. Many have turned violent, resulting in riots and looting at evening.

The 4 police officers who had been arresting Floyd for suspicion of passing a counterfeit invoice had been fired a day later. Third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter fees had been filed Friday in opposition to the officer who used his knee to pin Floyd down as Floyd pleaded for air.

VIRAL PHOTO SHOWS LOUISVILLE COP PROTECTED BY BLACK PROTESTERS WHEN SEPARATED FROM SQUAD DURING RIOT

While violence has overshadowed many of the peaceful protests, pictures from throughout the nation have captured police officers, demonstrators, and communities coming collectively in solidarity.

In Oklahoma City, video captured the second when sheriff’s deputies took a knee Sunday in solidarity with these protesting the dying of Floyd, drawing applause from a big crowd of onlookers.

In Louisville, Ky., a bunch of principally black males linked arms to guard a lone Louisville Metro police officer who was separated from his unit when protests turned violent in the town final week.

Marchers in Flint Township, Mich., urged Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson to affix their march with chants of “Walk with us! Walk with us!” Swanson obliged, replying, “I need to make this a parade, not a protest.”

Police in Fargo, N.D., held arms with protesters whereas officers took a knee in Santa Cruz, Calif.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Sunday afternoon in New York, officers clapped on protesters, a whole bunch of whom stopped and took a knee with fists raised simply north of the Empire State Building.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.