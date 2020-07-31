New Jersey man has made more than 900 grocery deliveries for seniors for free during pandemic

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION

Dailey stated back in March he got a call from an 88- year-old customer who asked if he might provide the paper better to her front door. The man concurred, however the demand made him believe.

“My thought process was that if she’s struggling to get the newspaper from the sidewalk, how is she getting anything else done?” he told Insider

Dailey called the lady while he was out shopping for groceries and provided to bring them to her doorstep.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO REGISTER FOR OUR WAY OF LIFE NEWSLETTER

Soon, others voiced interest, which led Dailey to develop leaflets promoting his services.

“My name is Greg Dailey and I deliver your newspaper every morning. I understand during these trying times it is difficult for some to get out of their house to get everyday necessities. I would like to offer my services free of charge to anyone who needs groceries, household products, etc. I will be shopping at ShopRite and McCaffrey’s and can deliver the goods directly to your front door,” the notifications check out, NJ.com reported. Dailey positioned them inside the papers he provided.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Since then, Dailey has provided medication, produce, toiletries and other requirements, in addition to other desires– all for free.

” I informed among the gentleman, ‘I can stop at the liquor store if you want.’ His eyes went large,” he stated to the outlet.

Others have actually been touched by his dedication to his home town, using him gas cash, contributions towards the groceries, in addition to assisting him make the grocery runs. According to the New York Post, Dailey has 12 volunteers working to provide to his consumers.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dailey, who is splitting his focus with resuming his frame store, which he needed to close during the pandemic, states he delights in the shipment work.

“I sit there and talk to them. It’s become more than just a shopping and delivery service,” stated Dailey.