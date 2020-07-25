New Jersey gym owners on fighting back against COVID-19 shutdown: ‘We refuse to be locked out and bullied’

NJ GYM OWNERS WHO RESUMED IN DEFIANCE OF STATE ORDER HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT

On Friday, a state judge ruled that New Jersey authorities can shutter the Bellmawr center, and the set were discovered in contempt of court.

“So, the judge awarded the state the ability to come and padlock our doors. So, Frank and I had been here now for over 48 hours running the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We got some volunteers and we took the doors off the hinges,” Smith stated. “They’ve already locked our doors once. It’s our private property. This is a place that we have built and spent our — all of our time creating. And, we refuse to be locked out and bullied by the governor again.”

Trumbetti pointed to Murphy’s loosening of health restrictions for other fitness-related activities consisting of outside sports.

“So, I can do full-contact martial arts. I can box somebody outside. I can tackle them in football. I can do rugby, you know, scrum and I can’t get COVID. But, somehow if I walk into my gym and decide I want to lift weights or even go inside a martial arts studio, I will get COVID if I do the same exact things?” he questioned. “It’s actually insanity.”

“What happens next?” asked host Pete Hegseth.

“We have two weeks’ worth of clothing in here. And, we will not be leaving unless we are arrested or unless the state backs down. We have had enough of this,” Smith responded.

“We can operate our business safely, responsibly. We have shown that to be true. We haven’t had a single case of COVID reported and we have everybody’s records here,” he included. “So, we’re not backing down from this one.”

Smith and Trumbetti have actually nicknamed their gym “A.M.A.Z.” or an “Anti-Murphy Autonomous Zone.” They stated they “borrowed it” from Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest or “C.H.O.P.”

They’ve likewise altered Atilis Gym from a signed up LLC to a PMA– or Private Membership Association.

“And, we had 327 people sign up yesterday for that and we had a total of 620 people come through the door yesterday to actually get their workout in. So, we’re prepared to be here,” Trumbetti stated.

“And, the variety of individuals– the reality that 620 individuals came through the door– will [give] you a bit of a concept of how much assistance we have simply in your area, not to mention throughout the nation,” he concluded.