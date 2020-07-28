New Jersey gym owner defiant after arrest for violating stay-at-home order: ‘I’m not afraid of tyrants’

“From the last time that we spoke, we had lost our newest case of contempt of court. That was on Friday of last week,” Smith informedCarlson “The governor said, and requested in court, to take ‘extraordinary measures’ to stop us from operating our business.”

NJ GYM OWNERS WHO DEFIED MURPHY’S CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN ORDERS ARRESTED

Smith stated he was required to get rid of the doors to his center to get after the health department boarded them up in another effort to close down the gym.

“My partner [Frank Trumbetti] and I have had the doors eliminated given that Thursday and we had not left the structure given that,” Smith stated. ” We had 2 weeks worth of clothes and we [were] prepared to remain within at all expense however we did concur we would go in harmony if police came.

“That time came this morning at about 5:10 … when the county sheriff walked in the building and said that we were under arrest. Frank and I at that point went peacefully and when we arrived back after being booked, we had boarded up doors.”

Defending his choice to resume, Smith declared that he kept a record of everyone who went to the gym, a figure well into the thousands, and stated “not a single [coronavirus] case has actually been reported up until now and we kept comprehensive records of that all the method through.

“I’m not afraid of tyrants. No American should be,” Smith stated. “We surpass them considerably and the only thing that they run of is worry, which is why you see what you see in the media where they are pumping worry … They do not ever use any services. It is, ‘Wear a mask, stopped talking, and wait for a vaccine.’

“That’s not public health,” Smith asserted, “and I won’t subscribe to it.”