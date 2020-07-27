New Jersey governor condemns house party at a packed Airbnb with over 700 guests

The bust happened on Sunday at around 8: 30 p.m., when policeman showed up at a house in Jackson that was being rented through Airbnb, according to a declaration by Captain Steven Laskiewicz published on the Jackson Police Department’s Facebook page.

Still, the party continued to grow, with the crowd rising to an approximated 700 individuals with well over 100 cars parked in the location, according to the declaration.

It took cops till 1a m. to totally plainly the house. The house owner and 2 party organizers were each provided summons, the declaration stated.

“Come on folks! Come on,” statedGov Phil Murphy, responding to this news throughout his coronavirus press conference onMonday “That’s needlessly putting men and women in uniform and their families at risk.”