New Jersey Gov. Murphy defends response to coronavirus: ‘Public health creates economic health’

“We’re going to try to limit, intelligently, capacities and [enforce] social distancing [on beaches], but we’ll leave it to the communities themselves to actually do the on the ground management of that,” Murphy stated. “Folks want to let off steam. Our curve’s going in the right direction, [but] we’re not out of the woods yet. We opened our parks, and [t]his is another big step … New Jersey has been extraordinary complying with all these policies, and I fully expect folks will continue to do so.”

NEW JERSEY TO REOPEN NONESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR ROADSIDE PICKUP AFTER ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ $3.5 BILLION REVENUE LOSS

MacCallum requested Murphy in regards to the state’s stay-at-home order and the notion that lockdowns might be enforced till a vaccine turns into extensively accessible.

“We’ve never said ‘You got to stay home until there’s a vaccine.’ I wish there was a vaccine tomorrow. I’m sure you do as well,” Murphy responded. “Our curves have gotten meaningfully better, [there are] less hospitalizations, less ICU beds, [fewer] ventilators. The reproduction of the virus is way down in New Jersey, no question. But we are still the number one state in America per capita [in terms] of positive tests, hospitalizations, fatalities. So it’s a balancing act.”

McCallum requested Murphy if, looking back, authorities had overreacted to the virus, to which Murphy stated he “resoundingly would say no.”

“That does not mean that I don’t appreciate the enormity of the economic hit, the unemployed, the [effect on] small businesses, because it has been without question, historical,” the governor added. “But we imagine fully, public health creates economic health.

“And if you transpose those or if you jump the gun, not only will we have an ongoing public health challenge, we’ll have an even bigger economic crisis,” Murphy added.