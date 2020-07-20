New Jersey federal judge’s husband, son shot at home, FBI says

“The FBI is investigating a shooting at the home of Judge Salas. We are working with our local and state partners,” Doreen Holder, the public information officer for the bureau’s Newark office, told Fox News.

Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, was injured, the AP reported. Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured, the report said.

The gunman posed as a delivery driver for FedEx, two sources told NJ.com. The report said that Salas, 51, was the first Hispanic female appointed to the U.S. District Court in New Jersey.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis and the Associated Press contributed to this report