New Jersey father, son accuse Murphy of ‘picking winners and losers’ after their shop is shut down

Daniel Hume and his father Larry run Sunset Beach Gift Shop in CapeMay They informed host Tucker Carlson they were shut down by Trenton authorities that informed them they “didn’t meet the cut.”

“I don’t know if it’s because we are primarily a retail and gift store that we don’t get to earn a paycheck or provide for our families,” Daniel Hume claimed. “I don’t know.”

“We thought, in fact, we were obeying the law, selling 25 percent of the essential products,” Larry Hume included.

“We actually have only sold essential products, and according to the governor’s own executive order issued about businesses being allowed to remain open, he said any businesses that sell food are considered essential,” Daniel Hume proceeded.

“So that was our reasoning for opening back up.”

Larry Hume previously told WPG Radio that lots of of the products in his shop can likewise be located at neighborhood Wawas– which continue to be open.

Dan Hume recommended the lockdown orders have actually changed right into a collective “hollowing-out of the average American.” In his informing, while “big-box” chains are offered breaks, authorities direct little owners towards a federal government handout rather of permitting them to run a company.

Host Tucker Carlson asked rhetorically whether Murphy, formerly a high-paid Goldman Sachs exec, would certainly deal with that organization as a “non-essential” service.

“Not at all,” one of the Humes reacted.

“I have a feeling Goldman Sachs is essential in New Jersey,” Carlson acknowledged.