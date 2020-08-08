New Jersey dismissing cyber-harassment case over tweeting cop’s photo

New Jersey’s Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is transferring to dismiss the harassment charges versus 5 individuals who tweeted or retweeted a policeman’sphoto Asbury Park Press reported the news on Friday afternoon, pricing quote representative Katherine Carter stating that “after reviewing the cases, we concluded there was insufficient evidence to sustain our burden of proof.”

The Nutley Police Department submitted a criminal problem in July versus protester Kevin Alfaro, who tweeted a picture of Detective Peter Sandomenico throughout a Nutley For Black Lives presentation inJune Alfaro’s tweet asked “if anyone knows who this bitch is throw his info under this tweet,” something Sandomenico stated triggered him to fear for the security of his household. The department likewise charged 4 individuals who retweeted the tweet, consisting of Georgana Sziszak, who advertised the case in a GoFundMe project. All dealt with claims of cyber-harassment, a fourth-degree felony punishable by approximately 18 months in prison.

Civil liberties supporters stated the case had little justification which a district attorney was not likely to pursue it, however it alarmed critics who saw it as an authorities intimidation method. It’s likewise part of a pattern of aggressive legal charges versus Black Lives Matter protesters across the country– like a Utah …