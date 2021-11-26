New Jersey Devils president predicts business will return ‘to pre-covid levels’ by end of season

New Jersey Devils President Jake Reynolds joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss the Devils’ new third jersey and the state of business operations in the NHL.
Hanna Shardi

