New Jersey couple dies hours apart just two days after losing their son to coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy says

John Freda, a 51-year-old optician who was finest referred to as amusing, thoughtful, smart and reflective, lost his fight with Covid -19 on April 22, statedMurphy His moms and dads, Larry and Vicki, passed away just two days later on andhours apart The couple likewise passed away from Covid -19, according to a state authorities.

“Three tremendous and loving souls all taken from the same family within a span of 48 hours,” stated Murphy, who spoke to family members prior to revealing the deaths at journalism conference on August 12. “The Freda family remains in our thoughts and our prayers.”

A “proud Jersey product all the way,” John Freda enjoyed composing, drawing, art and superhero motion pictures, Murphy stated. He passed away just one month shy of what would have been his 52nd birthday.

His moms and dads “were inseparable,” Murphy stated at his interview. “And there is a tragic poetry, as I mentioned, that they would both leave this life on the same day, literally within hours of each other.”

Both born in Newark, New Jersey, the couple invested 58 years in Fairfield municipality where they raised their 3 children. Larry, who was weeks shy of his 86th birthday, served in the United States Army and went on to have a 24-year profession at a brewery prior to ending up being a custodian atWest Essex High School Vicki, 83, acted as executive secretary to previous Fairfield Mayor Rocco Palmieri prior to she retired in 2007. Following their retirements, Larry and Vicki were full-time grandparents to their 6 grandchildren, going to sporting …

