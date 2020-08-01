New Jersey could reverse its reopening as coronavirus cases grow again

“We still may be among the leaders in having the lower case numbers … but we are standing in a very dangerous place. The alarms are going off.”Gov Phil Murphy stated, according to a CBS2 report. “We are not past this. Everyone who walks around refusing to wear a mask, or who hosts an indoor house party, or who overstuffs a boat is directly contributing to these increases.”

CORONAVIRUS SCREENING CZAR FORECASTS United States PANDEMIC DEATHS COULD START DECLINING ‘IN A NUMBER OF WEEKS’

FLORIDA COUPLE IMPRISONED FOR BREAKING NECESSARY CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

The relocation comes at the exact same time the Sussex County Department of Health stated it is analyzing a new cluster of infections, the report kept in mind. Six teens in the location, in between the ages of 17 and 18, evaluated favorable for the infection. Five reside in Sussex County and one in a close-by location, with each participating in a current graduation celebration.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Jersey’s COVID-19 transmission rate increased to 1.35 in the recently and could continue to climb up as new information gathers, Murphy stated.

The guv described that while the limitation on indoor events stays at either 100 individuals or 25 percent capability, it could be reduced if cases continue to surge.