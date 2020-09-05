New Jersey borough pulls all lifeguards for the season after staff member contracts Covid-19

A medical employee takes samples from a female at a Covid -19 test center on August 26, in Seoul,South Korea Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea reported 168 new cases Saturday, its most affordable number considering that August 15, according to the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The nation tape-recorded a rise in cases last month, partially driven by a cluster from Seoul’s Sarang- jeil Church, which was connected to 1,156 verified cases. Another 510 cases were connected to Seoul’s anti-government rallies, which were hung on August 15.

The spike in new cases was particularly high in the higher Seoul location. Last week South Korea reported a peak of over 400 day-to-day cases.

On August 28 the federal government revealed more stringent social distancing steps for the higher Seoul location, which worked from August 30.

The steps consist of allowing just takeout services from franchise coffee shops, prohibiting eat-in services in between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. regional time at all dining establishments and bakeshops, and shuttering health clubs and indoor sporting centers.

On Friday, the rigorous social distancing steps for the higher Seoul location were extended till September 13.

South Korea’s nationwide tally of verified cases stands at 21,010, and the death toll increased to 333 as 2 new deaths were included, according to a news release by the KCDC Saturday.