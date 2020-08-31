New Jersey Black Lives matter protest: Teen billed $2,500 for police overtime

Four days later, Emily Gil, 18, received a letter from Mayor Mario Kranjac requesting that she foot the $2,499.26 bill for police overtime accrued during the protest, according to screenshots Gil shared with CNN.

“After various attempts to meet with you in person concerning a protest you planned to hold in the Borough, we were alerted to your July 25 protests just three days before it took place,” Kranjac told Gil, according to a copy of the letter shared with CNN.

In an email to CNN Saturday, Kranjac said the bill was rescinded. In a separate correspondence provided to CNN, Kranjac also told Gil it would be rescinded, pending approval by the city council.

“The bill for police overtime that you were provided was issued pursuant to the advice I received from our Borough Administrator who I understand consulted the Borough Attorney,” Kranjac wrote. “I have researched the issue further with my own counsel and I am hereby rescinding the bill, subject to our Council’s ratification of my action.”

Kranjac did not respond to additional requests for comment. The rally drew about 30-40 people, organizer says Gil first asked about the rules regarding protests weeks ahead of July 25, according to emails she shared. When city officials asked to meet in person about her planned protest, she offered instead to discuss it via Zoom or email because of the coronavirus pandemic . However, the borough’s clerk and mayor continued to push for an in-person meeting, according to the email…

Read The Full Article