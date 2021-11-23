New January 6 committee subpoenas issued for 5 Trump allies including Roger Stone and Alex Jones
The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot issued a new round of subpoenas to five of former President Donald Trump’s allies directly involved in planning “Stop the Steal” rallies, including longtime Republican operative Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

