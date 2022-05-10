President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has stated that Russia will assist Belarus in the production of new effective models of missiles, including the Iskander missile system, the press service of the President of Belarus reported.

“The Russian president has set a task for the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, to provide immediate assistance so that we do not ‘discover a bicycle’, but involve the experience of specialists developed by Iskander,” Lukashenko said.

The President of Belarus said that he, in turn, gave relevant instructions to the Prime Minister of the country on issues related to modern types of weapons, first of all, the development of missiles.

“We, Putin, Rogozin, I, the people who produce missiles in Russia, have reached an agreement for them to study our developments. We are, in fact, creating a new rocket. “A new effective model of the missile system, such as the Iskander,” said the President of Belarus.

Lukashenko added that they have the full support of Russia in this issue.