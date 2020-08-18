New hydrogen-powered race series HYRAZE to launch in 2023

The HYRAZE League will utilize “environmentally-produced” hydrogen as fuel for its 800bhp fleet of cars and trucks, utilizing 2 hydrogen fuel cells to power 4 electrical motors.

This will make sure that the automobile racings in the series will be able to contend over a race range without having to save energy, a restriction of battery-powered classifications such as Formula E. Hydrogen is able to be broken away from water through electrolysis and, through the redox responses in the fuel cell, guarantees that water and energy are the only spin-offs.

The hydrogen tank will be produced from carbonfibre, and the cars and trucks will include numerous security structures to safeguard the tank. In addition, the braking system goals to catch any brake dust produced throughout a race range, and will be gotten rid of post-race in an “environmentally neutral” way in order to reduce any air contamination produced by dust particles.

The series likewise intends to maximize chassis style, albeit mandating composite structures from natural fibers as opposed to the carbon composite monocoque structures utilized in modern motorsport.