New Hulu Series ‘Rodham’ Will Imagine A World In Which Hillary Didn’t Marry Bill Clinton

The streaming service Hulu has just announced that it is developing a new series called “Rodham,” which will imagine a world in which Hillary Clinton never married Bill Clinton.

The series is based on the book of the same name that was published earlier this year and written by Curtis Sittenfeld, according to Breitbart News. In the book, Hillary breaks up with Bill and goes on to have a successful career as a lawyer before becoming a law professor. She then becomes a liberal activist and a United States senator, eventually running for president and losing to John McCain in 2004 and Barack Obama in 2008.

In the 2016 election, Hillary finally wins the presidency after beating former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton for the Democratic nomination. Sittenfeld even gives Donald Trump a shoutout in the book, saying that he gave Hillary a boost in the 2016 election because he despises “tech billionaire” Bill.

The executive producer of the Hulu show is set to be Sarah Treem, co-creator and showrunner on Showtime’s “The Affair.” Warren Littlefield, executive producer of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has signed on to be a co-producer.

This comes after Hulu aired its four-part biopic “Hillary,” which focused largely on Hillary’s failed presidential run against Trump back in 2016.

Hillary has been in the news quite a bit lately, as she is working overtime to try and ensure that Trump loses the election in November to Joe Biden. This week, she went so far as to question Trump’s cognitive abilities.

“I think anybody who has watched him over the last four years has to be concerned and particularly watched his total absence of leadership with respect to the pandemic,” Clinton said. “If you were really looking for somebody to try to help our country get through this terrible virus that has cost jobs and lives and disrupted our society and economy, clearly he has failed.”

“He’s failed at the most fundamental job of being a president. And so yes, I am concerned,” she added.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 22, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

