New HP Pavilion 2-in-1 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop Intel i5-8265U 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Bluetooth Windows 10

Do it all: Live life without limits with a laptop that gets things done. With an 8th generation Intel Core processor and integrated graphics, multitasking feels easy and fast. Make a statement: A new hourglass design and 360-degree hinge lets you open your laptop fast and easy to get into the perfect position to work, write, watch and play.

15.6″ diagonal HD SVA micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass (1366 x 768), Intel Core i5-8265U (1.6 GHz base frequency, up to 3.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB cache, 4 cores)

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)

Intel UHD Graphics 620, 1 multi-format SD media card reader, 1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data Transfer Only, 5 Gb/s signaling rate); 1 HDMI; 1 headphone/microphone combo

Wireless connectivity: Realtek 802.11b/g/n/a/ac (2×2) and Bluetooth 4.2 combo, HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone

B&O PLAY, HP Audio Boost, dual speakers, Windows 10 Home 64bit (This laptop does not include a built-in DVD/CD drive.)