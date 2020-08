New HP 14″ Full HD IPS 1080p Crisp Screen Light and Fast Laptop PC, Backlit Keyboard, 8th Gen Intel i3-8130U Dual-Core Processor 4GB RAM 128GB SSD 802.11ac Bluetooth 4.2 HDMI Windows 10 – Silver

Price: $599.00 - $529.00

(as of Aug 27,2020 02:15:44 UTC – Details)



Product Details

Intel Core i3-8130U Dual-Core Processor 2.2 GHz base frequency, up to 4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 4 MB cache; Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics 620

4 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 4 GB) Memory; 128 GB M.2 SSD; No Optical Drive

14″ diagonal FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080); HP TrueVision HD Camera with integrated digital microphone; Stereo speakers;

Full-size island-style keyboard, Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support; Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN; Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C (Data Transfer Only, Data up to 5GBs) 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Data Transfer Only) 1x HDMI 1.4b 1x RJ-45 1x Headphone/Microphone Combo 1x Multi-format Digital Media Card Reader

Windows 10 Home in S mode; 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion battery; 45 W AC power adapter; Dimensions: 12.76 x 8.89 x 0.78 in; Weight: 3.16lbs. Color: Natural silver cover and base, ash silver keyboard frame