New hotels opening this fall despite Covid-19 crisis

According to Hotel News Now , the news department of hotel research study business STR , the sector has actually seen a loss of 5 million tasks considering that February in the United States alone. And Zachary Sears, a senior economic expert at Tourism Economics, part of research study company Oxford Economics , states that hotel tenancy in some circumstances is down 95% versus a year earlier.

“Properties have been forced to close permanently because of the financial loss they’ve taken,” he states.

In reality, the American Lodging and Hotel Industry launched a report on August 31 that shows 65% of hotels stay at or listed below 50% tenancy. The exact same report states that customer travel is at an all-time low which just 38% of Americans state they are most likely to take a leisure trip by the end of the year. In typical situations, 70% of Americans take a getaway in any given year.

Hope with new openings

White Elephant Palm Beach|Florida

Nantucket’s renowned White Elephant Resort will open a sis residential or commercial property in Palm Beach on September 23, 2020. Courtesy White Elephant Palm Beach

Despite the bleak situation and the continuing pandemic, there is an intense area: from Europe and the United States to Africa, Asia and Australia, a wave of new hotels from larger brand names along with smaller sized owners are set to open this fall and into the winter season.

“The next several months are a busy time for hotel openings,” states …