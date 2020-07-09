New Homes Built For Lao Flood Survivors Two Years After Dam Collapse

Construction has begun on permanent homes for displaced victims of the worst dam collapse in Laos in decades just weeks after thousands of survivors were reported fleeing from unsanitary conditions in the temporary relocation camps to which they had first been sent following the 2018 disaster, Lao sources say.

On July 23, 2018, water poured over a saddle dam in Attapeu province at the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy (PNPC) hydropower project following heavy rains, inundating 12 villages and killing at the least 40 people in Attapeu and neighboring Champassak province in Laos’ south.

Video footage that went viral during the time showed people running for his or her lives as roiling, dark water tore through buildings and washed away vehicles.

Impoverished and underdeveloped Laos has generated dozens of hydropower dams on the Mekong and its tributaries in its quest to become “the battery of Southeast Asia,” exporting the electricity they generate abroad in the region.

Although the Lao government sees hydropower exports in order to boost the country’s economy, even before the July 2018 disaster the projects had become controversial due to their environmental impact, displacement of villagers, and questionable financial arrangements.

The Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy survivors were promised compensation and relocated to the temporary shelters in designated areas in what many assumed will be a wait of only a few months, but which includes now dragged on for nearly two years.

The Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy Company (PNPC) is now building 700 permanent homes for survivors of the collapse after hiring a construction firm to complete the work, a PNPC employee told RFA’s Lao Service on July 8. He declined to spot the company assigned to do the job.

“The company began construction this year and will finish the work in 2021. Lao authorities will be monitoring the work, and PNPC will be funding the construction,” the employee said, adding that the company has recently shipped machines and construction equipment to the site of the new village in Attapeu province’s Sanamxay district.

The site, called Dongbak-Houeikham Village, will cost $24.5 million to build and can consist of new one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and four-bedroom domiciles, RFA’s source said.

In addition to the 700 permanent domiciles now being built by PNPC, 66 other domiciles are being constructed with a grant from the Japanese government, with 45 more being built with help from Thailand, the state-run Vientiane Times said on July 9.

‘I need my own home’

Survivors meanwhile still live in poor conditions and also have not yet been fully compensated for his or her losses, one villager displaced by the Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy dam collapse told RFA.

“We need permanent homes,” the villager said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “And with regard to compensation, we’ve received only half of what was promised, and the other half has not yet been paid.”

“I need my own home,” still another villager agreed. “Right now, my children and I still live with my parents-in-law. I haven’t heard yet concerning the rest of our compensation. My share is only four to five million kip [U.S. $442 to $553], which isn’t much.”

Survivors of the dam collapse are meanwhile voicing concern over the site of their promised new domiciles, saying some structures are now being built on uneven surfaces, with some set up on the slopes of hills, the two villagers said, adding that many also worry their new domiciles will not be given adequate water or electricity.

Living allowances of 250,000 kip (U.S. $28) per person monthly that have maybe not been covered the last 3 months will now be paid in July, an Attapeu provincial official told RFA, adding why these payments were intended only as temporary support and might be discontinued “in the near future, once everyone has received their full compensation.”

An estimated 4,400 dam collapse survivors are now actually living in temporary shelters while waiting for permanent homes to be built, provincial governor Bounhome Phommasane announced a year ago.



Many the others still maybe not paid

While the Attapeu survivors received potential good news, up north in in Luang Prabang province, villagers driven from their land by the China-backed Nam Ou 3 dam project have still maybe not been fully compensated for lost farmland, orchards, domiciles, and jobs, sources told RFA.

“We haven’t been paid for many things,” said one resident of the Hatsa village, in the province’s Ngoi district.

“First, when clearing land for the resettlement village, the dam developers bulldozed the area, and our vegetable gardens are now covered with mud. Our farmland has also been flooded,” that he said. “We haven’t been compensated for the increased loss of or harm to [other] properties, either.”

Thirty-one families in Hatsa village, certainly one of six villages impacted by construction of the dam, have moved to a resettlement area and also have received some compensation “but are not happy with it,” the villager said.

“Seventeen of the families have each received only eight million kip [U.S. $855] and a single block of land, and each one of the remaining 14 families have obtained only 20 million kip [U.S. $2,212] but no land at all,” that he said.

Hatsa villagers remaining behind are now actually struggling to create a living because all their farmland has flooded, and are foraging in the forest, that he said, adding that authorities have not yet built a running water system in the village to which they’ve been told to go.

Residents of Pholsana village have meanwhile agreed to proceed to a resettlement camp but have received only half of the compensation they certainly were offered, and therefore are waiting for the remainder to be paid, one villager said.

“But at least 20 families residing in the village have rejected the eight million kip [U.S. $855] and plot of land they were each offered, and also have refused to go. They saw the location of these new village and didn’t like it.”

“So these 20 families have received nothing,” that he said.

“We haven’t been compensated for a lot of things, like money needed for the relocation of our cemetery, granary, and kitchens,” said one resident of Hatkham village, also relying on construction of the dam.

“We also need money for job training,” that he said. “Right now, though, we need rice and land for planting, and we’re still waiting for them.”

‘We don’t know what else to do’

Villagers who’ve filed complaints will still have to wait, though, a Ngoi district official said, noting that 80 per cent of residents displaced by construction on the dam have received full, or some, of the compensation promised to them, while 20 per cent have not.

“After we received a letter from the villagers, we in the district asked the company developing the dam to pay them the rest of their compensation. We don’t know what else to do. The villagers will have to continue to wait.”

Electricity generated by the Nam Ou 3 dam will soon be used to power factories in northern Laos and southern China and Chinese trains on a rail line now under construction, Lao Minister of Energy and Mines Khammany Inthirath told RFA in a current interview.

Laos is undertaking a massive buildout of hydropower projects under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). But many in Laos fear that in the process it’s becoming a lot more financially indebted to China by accepting more and more loans to build the projects.

Reported by RFA’s Lao Service. Translated by Max Avary and Sidney Khotpanya. Written in English by Richard Finney.