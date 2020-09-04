New High-Res Images of The Sun Show How Creepy Sunspots Look in Closeup

One of the most effective solar observatories in the world has actually simply finished a significant upgrade. And now, the GREGOR solar telescope in Spain has actually taken some of the most high-resolution images of our Sun ever acquired in Europe.

In the updated telescope’s new images, information as little as 50 kilometres (31 miles) throughout can be recognized in the middle of the roiling activity on the surface area of the Sun.

“This was a very exciting, but also extremely challenging project,” said physicist and GREGOR lead scientist Lucia Kleint of the Leibniz Institute for Solar Physics (KIS). “In only one year we completely redesigned the optics, mechanics, and electronics to achieve the best possible image quality.”

GREGOR (left) and its revamped optics (right). (KIS)

Interestingly, while COVID-19 lockdowns have actually been a limitation to clinical research study, in this circumstances, they showed handy. According to a post on the KIS website, researchers were stranded at the observatory throughout the March lockdownin Spain Rather than waste the time, they got to work establishing the optical lab.

They had the ability to remedy 2 substantial issues presented by a set of mirrors, coma and astigmatism, that resulted in blurred and misshaped images. Because of the style of the optics lab, and the restricted area therein, these mirrors had …