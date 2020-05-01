New Halsey and Marshmello Collaboration ‘Be Kind’ Coming This Week

Halsey and Marshmello shared a teasing that they’re set to release a new work together this week.

Both of them have shared the same visual on their social media profiles, announcing that they’re sharing the new collaboration song ‘Be Kind’ on Friday, 1st of May.

View this post on Instagram BE KIND with @marshmellomusic friday 12AM EST 🌼 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram BE KIND with @iamhalsey friday 12AM EST 🌼 A post shared by marshmello (@marshmellomusic) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

Halsey lately worked as a part of the Jersey 4 benefit Livestream, fund-raising for people and local companies in her home state influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

She confirmed also that she will donate 100,000 face masks to hospitals in California as the US keeps on fighting coronavirus. Halsey included that she was “in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines”.

The artist published her new album ‘Manic’ at the beginning of 2020. In a four-star survey, NME depicted the collection as “stream-of-consciousness musings on family, love, and fame,” adding: “This album is very much a document of her life, her love, her pain, her hope, presented with all barriers down.

“The musician’s previous concepts have both been compelling in themselves but, by stripping back the stories to their very personal core, Halsey has made a record that is as thrilling as it is vulnerable, and her best effort yet. This is Ashley’s world; it’s really nice to meet her.”