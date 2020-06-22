New group to ‘right the wrongs’ suffered by Windrush generation, says Patel

It meant a large number of Commonwealth immigrants – who came to Britain in the decades following the Second World War – were incorrectly denied rights, lost their jobs and perhaps, were being deported.

Ms Patel said: “This group is vital to delivering on our promise to right the wrongs experienced by the Windrush generation and it is right that we advance these dilemmas in a constructive, painful and sensitive and responsible way.

“We understand that the easiest way to ensure we reach all those affected is by listening to them and hearing their voices, including how most useful to address the wider challenges that disproportionately affect those from BAME backgrounds.

“From issues affecting education, work and health, this group will support Government to deliver practical solutions in addition to advising on the design of the Windrush Community Fund scheme and response to the Wendy Williams review.

“What we need most now is action and I am excited to work in partnership with this group who themselves hold valuable experience within the community and are driven to bring the ultimate change that we all want to achieve, which is making a difference to people’s lives.”

It comes as figures released last month showed under 5 per cent of claims under the Government’s Windrush Compensation Scheme have been settled, with just 60 people receiving £362,996 in the first year.

Dawn Hill, who chairs the Brixton-based Black Cultural Archives, said the Home Office must improve how it functions with community organisations to ensure people eligible for compensation actually receive it.

She said: “There have already been 12,000 people who the Home Office knows about which are British citizens and the majority of that 12,000 have had their status re-established.

“Why is it required for the level of paperwork produced for these compensation claim payouts?

“Why does it just take so long? Who is it carrying it out? The whole system create just isn’t suited to people who are supposed to be applying through this scheme.

“What we find is the community organisations which have been helping people are perhaps not getting the support from the Home Office.

“It would if they had a proper communication plan, both face-to-face and online.”

To mark national Windrush Day on Monday, a range of on the web lectures and readings, cooking classes, and theatrical and musical events, will take place to recognise how British Caribbean communities have shaped society.

Following last year’s inaugural event, 49 projects across the country were awarded funding to mark the day, that may take place on the web.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Britain wouldn’t be the strong and vibrant nation it is today without the immeasurable contributions that the Windrush Generation have made to our country.

“These are men and women who built their lives and made their property here in Britain, enriching all spheres of our society as a result.

“From supporting and leading community networks and public services, to elevating our arts and culture, this generation has contributed so much to our society and our economy.”