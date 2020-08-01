New Google Pixel 4a leaks include specs and price leaked

We do not understand whatever behind the hold-up of the Google Pixel 4a, however we might lastly see it released onMonday Now, we have actually gotten lots of reports, leaks, videos, and more worrying the Pixel 3a follower, however this time we get a fascinating specification list, more leaked images, and even a possible price tag for this gadget.

According to Ishan Agarwal, the new Google Pixel 4a will get here with a $349 price tag in the UnitedStates Upon purchase, you would get a new Pixel 4a with 6GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 G processor. You can likewise anticipate a 5,81- inch FHD+ HDR OLED screen with a punch hole for the 8MP selfie video camera. A 3,140 mAh battery would be powering the 144 ×694 × 8.2 mm gadget that will weight 143 g.

Now, concentrating on the Pixels 4a’s video camera, we might get a 12.2 MP (F/1.7) 77 ° FOV Dual Pixel Phase Detection Camera w/ OIS main shooter that will have the ability to tape-record video at 4K at 30 fps, and 1080 p video at 120 fps. It is likewise expected to include the Titan M security module, and it would be offered in the United States, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, andCanada However, this gadget will not feature 5G assistance. If you seem like you require 5G in your new Pixel, you might need to wait a bit longer, given that a 5G variation of this gadget would get here with the next Pixel 5, however it would cost you $499

