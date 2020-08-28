New Google Assistant feature makes it easier to donate directly to important causes

Google Assistant is getting a new feature that makes it easier to donate cash to important humanitarian and not-for-profit companies, beginning with the Center for Policing Equity, a company that works to promote authorities openness and responsibility.

The news was revealed today to accompanythe 57th anniversary of the March on Washington The new contribution faster way can just be accessed on cellphones in the meantime, either by stating “Hey Google, donate to racial justice,” to Assistant (either directly on Android or through the app on iOS) or by utilizing a devoted card in Google Assistant’s day-to-day Snapshot view.

Google states it will not be taking a cut from contributions made through Assistant, with one hundred percent of all contributions passed directly along to the Center forPolicing Equity The business likewise prepares to broaden the Google Assistant contribution feature to assistance “other humanitarian organizations and nonprofits” in the coming weeks, although Google has yet to state which companies it has actually selected.

While the addition of a contribution feature is definitely an exceptional one, it’s important to note that the news does not consist of any other financial dedications on Google’s end to donate to battle racial inequality beyond the $175 million that the businesshad already promised in June