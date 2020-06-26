A new API is now readily available for developers to take advantage of for brand-new AR experiences on Android and Unity. First announced late-last year, the newest API lets developers blend digital objects in the physical world. This is all completed with a single RGB camera  boy, AR sure has come a considerable ways.

The way that Google puts it, occlusion is the ability for digital objects to accurately appear behind real life objects. This makes it to ensure that objects accurately hide behind things like walls, tables, couches, or whatever would obstruct it in accordance with the surface that you place the digital item, this making AR feel more realistic.

Game studio Illumix has already integral this new API in to its latest game: Five Nights at Freddys: AR: Special Delivery. There may also be a couple of Snapchat lenses that take advantage of the new API such as the Dancing Hotdog and Undersea World lenses.

ToF sensors aren’t required for this API, but having will in the course of time improve these experiences. Samsungs Quick Measure app will eventually begin using ARCore Depth API on the Galaxy Note10+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Depth API is available in ARCore 1.18 and works across billions of compatible Android devices.

Source