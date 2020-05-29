New George Floyd Video Shows All 3 Officers on Top of Him

George Floyd had the burden of 3 full-grown males on him — not simply Derek Chauvin on his neck — when he was killed … as a unique approach of the lethal incident reveals.

The video, obtained by NBC News, is from the alternative aspect of the road from the unique video … so, for the primary time, we will see the opposite 2 now ex-officers, who not solely subdued him in handcuffs … however saved him pinned down for greater than eight minutes.

Throughout the 16 seconds of video, you may hear George saying he cannot breathe and begging, “Please let me stand.”



Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

In the horrific authentic video, we solely noticed Chauvin together with his knee on George’s neck. This new clip was shot someday earlier.

As we reported, Chauvin maintained his knee on George’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds … in accordance with the felony grievance. Also, for two minutes and 53 seconds of that point, the 46-year-old man was non-responsive.

The grievance additionally says one of the opposite 2 officers, seen on this new video on George’s again and legs, instructed they flip him on his aspect when he stated he could not breathe.