According to a new Gallup poll launched on Wednesday, most black Americans wish to either preserve or increase the existing police presence in their communities.

The poll was carried out June 23– July 6 and asked individuals, “Would you rather the police spend more time, the same amount of time or less time as they currently spend in your area?”

The most current expert Gallup poll on how Americans feel about police work.

Gallup poll runs counter to narrative spun by “defund the police” protesters

The poll exposed that 61 percent of black Americans stated they wish to keep existing police presence, while 20 percent stated they wish to see police officers invest “more” time in their communities. In addition, 19 percent stated they “less” of a police presence.

These Gallup numbers run counter to the views upheld by “defend the police” protesters who declare to represent the perspective of most of black Americans.

59 percent of Hispanic Americans likewise stated they wish to preserve existing police presence and 63 percent of Asian Americans concurred with that position. 71 percent of white Americans concurred.

