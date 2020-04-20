New Galaxy Tab S6 update rolling out with stability improvements

The only good news for tech fans in an otherwise gloomy month, Samsung decided to include OneUI 2.1 in the update that they were already preparing for their flagship Tab S6. Along with the features of Galaxy S20, they were also putting in Android 10, to get in with the latest competition. As luck would have it, Samsung has decided to install another update of Android 10 in the tablet- mere weeks away from launching it.

Currently, this feature is only available in the Wifi model in Germany, and Samsung is expected to soon expand it to all the models it launches further. Interestingly the Chinese version has both the One UI update along with Android 10 (which fixes all the bugs and brings stability), along with bringing forth the April security patch- compared to Germany’s March security patch.

It is pretty easy to install this feature on your tablet. All you have to do is open up your Software update option on the Settings panel, and choose download. As reiterated above, the Wifi version has the feature at present, but it is expected that the LTE version too would receive it in the coming days.

Source