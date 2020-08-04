New Footage Of George Floyd Murder Leaked Filmed By Police Body Cam

The UK Daily Mail has actually released leaked footage of Minneapolis police taking the life of George Floyd on Memorial Day weekend in an occurrence that triggered across the country demonstrations and violence.

The footage originated from among the officer’s body cam and was obviously displayed in court. It appears on the Daily Mail site and consists of over 8 minutes of the deadly encounter that has actually not been seen to date by the public.

Friends of Floyd state having a weapon pointed at his head was mentally troubling since he had actually a weapon focused on him in the past

A couple of new information have actually happened from the video. At the start of the encounter, police objective a weapon at 46- year-old Floyd’s head as he sits behind the guiding wheel of a parked automobile.

Though it is unclear why, Floyd is handcuffed and 2 individuals taking a trip with him are questioned. One individual informs the law enforcement officer that Floyd was psychologically or mentally disrupted by having actually a weapon focused on his head since he had actually been shot in the past.