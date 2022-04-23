As we have informed, the flag posted next to the statue of Andranik Zoravar was stolen in Gyumri at night.

ARF Shirak Regional Committee member Gorg Alekyan alerted us about this. He considered this a nationalism and noted that at least a 6-meter stick is needed to remove the flag from there.

Gorg Alekyan has just informed us that a new flag has been posted in the same place. According to him, the patriots suffer in vain, they will not achieve their goal.

Nune AREVSHATYAN