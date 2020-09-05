New father McIlroy says playing with more freedom is paying off By Reuters

© Reuters. PGA: TOUR Championship – First Round



(Reuters) – Rory McIlroy said playing without expectations following the birth of his first child had helped him rediscover some of his best form as he shot a six-under 64 in the opening round of the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday.

The Northern Irishman, who began the day in 12th at three under, got his title defense off to a flying start just five days after his daughter Poppy was born and said that he was surprised by how quickly he found his groove.

“Yeah, a little bit. You know, it just shows you golf is such a mental game and if you come in with low expectations, that’s always how I’ve played well,” McIlroy told reporters.

“Whether I don’t feel like my game is in a good place or I’m not the favourite coming into a tournament… I feel that’s when I usually play my best and I can play with a bit of freedom, and that’s what I did today.”

The world’s leading two players Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm were tied atop the leaderboard at 13-under par after the first round. McIlroy was fourth. [nL8N2G158A]

The 31-year-old, who previously acknowledged that he was distracted over the last few weeks, said he constantly kept thinking of his daughter during the first round.

“It’s like…