New evidence of coronavirus risks from wildlife trade – Armenian News

Rats sold in the markets and restaurants of Southeast Asia harbour multiple coronaviruses, BBC News reports, citing a study.

The proportion of positives increased as live animals were moved from “field to fork”, suggesting they certainly were picking up viruses in the process.

The strains detected are very different from Covid-19 and are perhaps not thought to be dangerous to human health.

But boffins have long warned that the wildlife trade is an incubator for disease.

The mixing of multiple coronaviruses, and their apparent amplification over the supply chain into restaurants, suggests “maximal risk for end consumers”, said a team of researchers from the US and Vietnam.

The origins of the present pandemic are believed to lie in the wildlife trade, with the condition emerging in bats and jumping to people via another, confirmed unidentified, species.

The new findings, regarded as preliminary, relate to rats, but may possibly apply to other wildlife, such as for instance civets and pangolins, which are also collected, transported and confined in large numbers.