New England Patriots running back Sony Michel recovering from foot surgery | NFL News





Sony Michel was drafted out of Georgia in 2018

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is reportedly recovering from foot surgery that came about final month.

The surgery was “maintenance based” to relive discomfort, in response to ESPN, and the third-year running back is finishing up his rehabilitation work on the Patriots headquarters.

It stays to be seen whether or not Michel might be cleared for the beginning of coaching camp in July, with the Patriots scheduled to report back on the 28th.

The 25-year-old sustained knee accidents throughout his first two seasons with the Patriots, nonetheless, was solely dominated out of three video games.

Michel, the No 31 total choose in 2018, led the Patriots with 912 yards final season and scored seven instances to comply with up a rookie 12 months during which he rushed for 931 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Ruggs recovering from thigh downside

Henry Ruggs III was the primary receiver off the board on the 2020 Draft

Las Vegas Raiders large receiver receiver Henry Ruggs III is, in the meantime, recovering from a thigh damage and is reportedly anticipated to be prepared for coaching camp.

Ruggs sustained the thigh damage whereas serving to a buddy transfer in late May, with ESPN reporting Ruggs required stitches to shut the wound.

The rookie’s father, Henry Ruggs Jr., described the damage as minor whereas talking to AL.com on June 1.

“He was trying to move a trailer or something – move furniture or something – and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something,” Ruggs Jr. stated of his son, a former Alabama star.

“He’s pretty much OK, I’m about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit.”

Ruggs was the workforce’s first-round choose at 12th total within the 2020 draft after ending with 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama.

He recorded the quickest 40-yard sprint time on the 2020 NFL mix when he was clocked in 4.27 seconds.

