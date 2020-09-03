New England Patriots plan to release Mohamed Sanu

The New England Patriots’ currently thin getting corps got thinner.

When enjoying the New England Patriots play last season, it was painfully apparent that the group required to revamp their whole getting corps. Even trade due date acquisition Mohamed Sanu could not assist the Patriots offense take an action in the best instructions, and it came at the cost of a 2020 second-round draft choice. Not even a complete year because the trade, Sanu has actually been sent out packaging.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are launching Sanu from his agreement. However, the deal will not be made main till Thursday, which indicates New England might attempt and work out a trade with another NFL group. But that’s not likely, thinking about Sanu presently brings a $6.5 million cap hit.

The release will not remain in time for today’s wire, and we have actually seen examples of groups who wound up trading gamers they meantto release With many WR-needy groups, Mohamed Sanu is one to watch. https://t.co/DiL73ANdfV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

Patriots did little to enhance the pass receiver position

At the midway point of last season, the Patriots were looking to provide quarterback Tom Brady a weapon to make one last push to theSuper Bowl Initially, New England pursued Emmanuel Sanders from the Denver …