New England Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower opts out of 2020 season | NFL News





Dont’a Hightower is the 5th Patriots gamer to choose out

Dont’a Hightower has actually turned into one of the most recent high profile gamers to choose out of the 2020 NFL season amidst issues over the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New England Patriots linebacker’s choice comes following the birth of his boy 2 weeks earlier, according to the ESPN, while his mom likewise has Type 2 diabetes.

He ends up being the 5th Patriots gamer to withdraw following on from right take on Marcus Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden, offending lineman Najee Toran and fullback Danny Vitale.

Hightower’s voluntary choose-out is set to see him get a $150,00 0 wage advance, while Cannon will get $350,00 0 as a high-risk choose-out after being identified with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma prior to the 2011 NFL Draft.

“Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football – especially the new addition to our family,” Hightower informed NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 30- year-old has actually won 3 Super Bowls in his time with the Patriots and was called to the Pro Bowl for the 2nd time in 2019 after producing 71 deals with, 5.5 sacks and 4 passes safeguarded last season.

It marks another substantial loss on defense for the Patriots, who saw veterans Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy both proceed throughout the offseason.

