New England Patriots free up nearly $8m in cap space after settling two compensation grievances | NFL News





Antonio Brown played just one game for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have nearly $8m in salary cap space after settling two compensation grievances, ESPN reported on Saturday.

It gives the Patriots some flexibility for in-season roster moves after they started the week with less than $500,000 in cap space.

The club now has $7.79m in cap space after settling compensation grievances with former wideout Antonio Brown and the late Aaron Hernandez, according to ESPN reporters Field Yates and Mike Reiss.

New England cut Brown on September 20, one game after that he signed a one-year, $15m contract, with the former Pittsburgh Steelers star set to receive $5m of the $9m that he was owed.

2:00 Tom Brady describes how this individual stays inspired as he makes its way into the new NFL season using the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady describes how this individual stays inspired as he makes its way into the new NFL season using the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In conjunction with that $4m credit, ESPN said they also acquired a $2.55m credit score for settling the long-running Hernandez complaint.

The Patriots parted ways together with Hernandez in June 2013, less than a 12 months after typically the tight conclusion signed a new five-year offer worth nearly $40m.

Hernandez got his own lifestyle in April 2017 in the Massachusetts prison in which he was providing a lifestyle sentence for that June 2013 shooting loss of life of Odin Lloyd.

Earlier immediately, the Patriots created greater than $980,000 in cap space by simply restructuring typically the contract associated with running back again Rex Burkhead.

Don’t forget to stick to us upon skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to down load now upon – iPhone & iPad and Android