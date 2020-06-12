New England Patriots are ‘better off’ without Tom Brady, ex-teammate says

NFL COMMITS $250M OVER 10-YEAR PERIOD TO COMBAT SYSTEMIC RACISM, FIGHT SOCIAL INEQUALITY

“It’s because where that he was in his career, his age, what that he wanted to achieve, and what the Patriots were attempting to achieve were completely different. So it was never going to work-out. They were never likely to see eye to eye,” that he said.

“This offense is not going to be able to move forward with Brady as the quarterback, not because he sucks. Those throwaways were important. It’s because he wasn’t willing to adapt. There’s the difference. He wasn’t willing to let N’Keal Harry grow,” Fauria added.

Fauria believes Patriots are “better off” without Brady because he wasn’t prepared to wait for Harry, a 2019 first-round draft pick, to produce at the career. Brady left the Patriots earlier this offseason to sign a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This year. Right now, the offense is better off without Tom Brady,” Fauria added. “They are better off without him this year, yes.”