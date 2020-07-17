New England Coffee Blueberry Cobbler, Medium Roast Ground Coffee, 11 Ounce (1 Count) Bag



Price: $4.14

(as of Jul 17,2020 06:21:43 UTC – Details)



Blueberry Cobbler coffee is a unique treat inspired by a classic country dessert. Our signature coffee is infused with sweet and juicy berry flavor and a hint of spices. This flavor can be poured over ice to instantly cool those hot and sunny days and to delight your guests. Blueberry Cobbler coffee’s distinctive yet never overpowering flavor makes it an ideal choice for those seeking something new. The essence of blueberries makes this coffee ideal for morning or middle-of-the-day refreshment.

Medium Roast.

Gluten Free and certified Kosher.

100% Arabica coffee with natural and artificial flavors.

New England Coffee has been roasting coffee the same time-tested way for over 100 years, so you can count on a consistently great tasting cup of coffee Each and every time.