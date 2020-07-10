New drone attack AI tech tracks ‘out of view’ targets

The new system, which is primarily intended for video streams via drones or tactical medium-altitude ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) platforms, would enable newer kinds of “persistent tracking,” according to CACI’s manager of AI research and development Brian No.

NEW AIR FORCE STEALTH BOMBER ARRIVES IN ONLY ‘2 YEARS’

“This is just a capability to automate the process of the video stream after which observe a higher level of activity that’s going on in the video. We’ve developed full motion video analytic capability up to a certain TRL [Technology Readiness] level and also have worked with clients to evaluate the technology in various environments,” No told the National Interest in a interview.

No explained that the machine has not yet been built-in onto an airborne platform but could possibly be soon, once current pc software development continues to evolve. The system relies simply on modern adaptations of a well-known process now being used for Full Motion Video analysis called Task, Collect, Process, Exploit, Disseminate. Full Motion Video analytics, at times, using AI-empowered technologies to quickly discern, analyze, organize and transmit data, exist in a number of places through the military. Most of all, such technology enables both efficiency and speed in terms of warzone decision-making. In terms of its tactical relevance, this implies that a human operator won’t have to pore through hours of video streams to recognize key, time-sensitive moments of relevance. It can perform that function in near real-time, massively improving the combat equation.

What CACI’s new system does, which does not yet exist, is sustain a continuing accurate track on an object or target because it comes in and out of view, massively improving command and get a grip on.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Not only that but an application of this kind naturally improves targeting as it can better anticipate an area where a target is “going to be” to a much greater extent, as well as of course tracking where it is. Machine learning applications can, for example, take information from an object’s prior movements, integrate them in to an existing database and perform analytics to quickly estimate where chances are to go next. Of course, that’s how AI functions, it bounces new data off of a current database to get, analyze after which disseminate probably the most needed and accurate information possible. In effect, it performs analytics, makes some decisions autonomously and provides human decision-makers with streamlined, efficient information… quickly.