New dinosaur species related to Tyrannosaurus rex discovered by scientists in England

Paleontologists at the University of Southampton have actually invested months studying 4 bones that were discovered in 2015 in the town of Shanklin, on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast ofEngland

They lastly figured out that the bones were from the neck, back and tail of a new dinosaur “previously unknown to science,” according to a release from the university.

The dinosaur would have determined about 4 meters (about 13 feet) long, and is a kind of theropod dinosaur — a group of predators that normally strolled on 2 legs rather of 4, that includes the Tyrannosaurus rex It lived in the Cretaceous duration, about 115 million years earlier, according to the release.

Scientists called the dinosaur Vectaerovenator inopinatus– a name that refers to big air sacs in a few of the bones, which are frequently seen in theropods, and which assisted the scientists recognize thespecies The sacs are likewise seen in modern-day birds; they likely assisted develop an effective breathing system in these dinosaurs, while likewise making the skeleton lighter.

"We were struck by just how hollow this animal was — it's riddled with air spaces. Parts of its skeleton must have been rather delicate," stated Chris Barker, a PhD trainee at the university who led the research study. "The record of theropod dinosaurs from the mid Cretaceous period in Europe isn't that great, so it's been really exciting to be able to increase our understanding of the diversity of dinosaur species from this time."

