New Design Edge Brush Double Sided Hair Comb – 2 Pieces

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $3.99
(as of Jul 26,2020 10:57:37 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Edge BrushEdge Brush

11

Different Parts

Different Functions

22

Convenient to carry

33

Easy to use

44

Easy to clean

11

22

33

44

11

New Design

Double Sided
The comb and brush are on the same side
Trust me, your baby hair needs these brushes

Great for all hair types
The Brush has a new design with multiple functions
The comb and brush are on the same side.Very convenient to use
Enjoy Holiday 1981 Service: We provide the perfect product for countless people around the world.If you have any questions,Please feel free to contact us.We’ll try our best to help you out.Let you have a pleasant shopping experience.

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR